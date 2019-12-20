East Texas nonprofit brightens holiday for those in need

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — With Christmas just days away, a faith-based nonprofit is working to spread love, joy and hope to those less fortunate in Harrison County.
“We love Christ and he loves them,” said Misty Scott, executive director of Mission Marshall. “You just can’t deny something has to be done.”
Mission Marshall primarily serves as a food pantry, but also offers financial literacy courses as well as job preparedness training.
“No matter who you are or what your income is, you have a need for community and to feel cared for,” Scott said. “The most rewarding thing we do here is care for one another.”
According to Scott, the nonprofit provides food for 900 families per month, which is an increase of 40 from 2018.
“That’s usually 65 to 80 [families] per day,” she said. “If you look at the statistics for Harrison County, there’s 16 percent poverty. But when you pull the city of Marshall, it goes to 23 percent.”
Mission Marshall is staffed primarily through volunteers. Among them is Marshall resident Michael Sullivan.
“There’s lots of people here that are in need of a little extra help,” he said. “That’s where this organization comes in.”
Sullivan, who’s been volunteering for the past year and a half, said he’s not the only one walking away after each shift with food for thought.
“It shows me how blessed I am.”
Linda Phillips and her husband shop for food at Mission Marshall each month.
“I really appreciate how nice they are and everything. It’s a really big benefit for people that just don’t have anything.”
Right now, Scott said, Mission Marshall is looking for volunteers, but also prayers.
“To me, it’s the coming true of a promise,” Scott said. “It’s what Jesus intended, for us to have care and concern for our neighbors.”
Want to donate to Mission Marshall? Click here.
