Clouds increase ahead of weather maker

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Friday morning! We've reached the end of another week and are down to just a few days until Christmas. Clouds are going to be on the increase today as we are tracking an upper level low pressure system that will bring a few showers to the ArkLaTex Saturday. While the ArkLaTex won't see too much rain, further east in the South will experience heavy rain and that could cause some travel headaches. Heading into the week of Christmas we are still expecting temperatures to be well above average across the ArkLaTex.