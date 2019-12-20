Clouds increase ahead of weather maker

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Friday morning! We've reached the end of another week and are down to just a few days until Christmas. Clouds are going to be on the increase today as we are tracking an upper level low pressure system that will bring a few showers to the ArkLaTex Saturday. While the ArkLaTex won't see too much rain, further east in the South will experience heavy rain and that could cause some travel headaches. Heading into the week of Christmas we are still expecting temperatures to be well above average across the ArkLaTex.
For your Friday expect clouds to hang around all throughout the day, but don’t expect any wet weather. The primary effect of these clouds will be to keep our temperatures a couple degrees cooler compared to Thursday. If anyone were to see showers it would be across the far western ArkLaTex later in the evening.
Heading into the weekend that upper level low pressure system will be moving through the ArkLaTex on Saturday. This will be generating more cloud cover along with a few showers. Due to those shower chances our temperatures will struggle to breakout of the low 50s. The good news is that the low should move out early Sunday and allow are temperatures to rebound into the 60s.
As we head into next week our temperatures will only be moving up further. A large ridge of high pressure will start to build eastern half of the United States meaning if you like temperatures in the mid 60s with sunshine you will love next week. We are still expecting temperatures to be near 70 degrees on Christmas.
So while it may be slightly cooler over the next couple days know much warmer weather is on the way!
Have a great weekend and Merry Christmas!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
