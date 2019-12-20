Bossier Parish woman accused of killing her toddler

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier Parish woman is accused of killing her 1-year-old child.
Courtney Marie Seilhammer, 35, of the 200 block of Danielle Drive in Benton, was arrested Friday on a charge of second-degree murder, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
An autopsy and toxicology tests performed on the child indicate that the baby “died of renal failure due to acetone intoxication.”
Sheriff’s Lt. Bill Davis said: "Detectives believe the product could be fingernail polish remover, which was found at the scene; but there are other household products that contain acetone.”
Seilhammer’s arrest comes as a result of a two-month investigation.
Detectives began their investigation Oct. 14 after receiving a call about a deceased baby at Seilhammer’s residence, Davis said.
Seilhammer now is being held in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing, where she was booked at 10:52 a.m. Friday, booking records show.
Her bond has been set at $500,000.
