Bossier Parish students build free little libraries

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) -Little libraries are pretty popular across the country. They allow people to stop by and either pick up or drop off books for free.
Earlier this week high school students from across Bossier Parish installed two new little libraries outside of the Bossier Parent Education Center on 1520 Cox Street in Bossier City.
"It’s one of those things where you’re talking about it, (but)...installing it and putting the books up, it felt great, said student Makynzie Hall.
Hall is the secretary for the organization SkillsUSA. The group sat down in August and began discussing this idea for a community service project.
They soon reached out to the carpentry students over at the Bossier Parish Technical School who worked to build and paint the libraries.
“We were asked by our principal to get involved,” said carpentry instructor, Kris Chenier. “We had an opportunity to serve our community, to make a difference, and our students volunteered and worked hard and did a great job.”
Willie Mae Blackshire is the supervisor for the parent center and believes students in her after school program will really benefit from these new little libraries.
“I think we’re just going to have our job motivating them to come and get a book, (and) to take care of the book,” she said.
Hall says next semester her organization will sit down and come up with a new project to help service their community.
