Another arrest made in Homer homicide investigation; new details surface

HOMER, La. (KSLA) - Another man is in custody in connection to a shooting death in Homer.
Chauncell Vederrion Jenkins, 19 is charged with second-degree murder on Thursday, according to the Homer Police Department.
On Tuesday, Dec. 17, Je’Terryious Burns, also 19, was charged with second-degree murder as well.
The body of Ashton “Cutter” Nelson, 24, of Haynesville, was found inside his truck on Norton Street, early Tuesday morning. Police investigators determined that he was shot just before midnight on Monday at the intersection of Memphis and Adams Streets.
According to Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel, Nelson’s autopsy indicates that he was shot multiple times before someone attempted to set him and his vehicle on fire.
Investigators believe Nelson’s death is due to a drug-related setup.
No details are available regarding Jenkins’ bond. Burns’ bond is set at $500,000.
