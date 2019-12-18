Texas State, Ga. Southern start Sun Belt play

SAVVY SENIORS: Texas State's Nijal Pearson, Eric Terry and Marlin Davis have collectively scored 43 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 41 percent of all Bobcats scoring over the last five games.NIJAL IS A FORCE: Pearson has connected on 37.9 percent of the 58 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 18 over the last three games. He's also converted 73.2 percent of his foul shots this season.