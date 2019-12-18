Shreveport among deadliest cities in FBI crime report

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three of Louisiana’s biggest cities all rank in the top 10 of a dubious list. New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport rank as the 4th, 5th, and 8th respectively, among the deadliest cities in the country.
However, according to the 2018 FBI Crime Report, overall crime is on the decline, so is violent crime, falling 9%. The only measure not dropping was homicides, with 59 in Shreveport in 2018. That figure will likely not be matched with just two weeks to go in 2019.
Despite positive trends in crime fighting, the public’s perception is somewhat different.
,Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond credits having more officers assigned to patrol and having officers working supplemental patrol duties have helped crime rates drop in Shreveport.
