Police ID victim in Homer homicide; suspect named

At one point, a total of three people were in police custody. However, since then, two have been released. (Source: WTVM)
By KSLA Digital Team | December 18, 2019 at 5:47 AM CST - Updated December 18 at 5:47 AM

HOMER, La. (KSLA) - Officials in Homer have named the victim in the town’s latest homicide investigation.

Ashton “Cutter” Nelson, 24 of Haynesville was found dead in a vehicle, according to Homer authorities. Nelson was shot before midnight on Monday at the intersection of Memphis and Adams. However, his body was discovered inside a vehicle on Norton Street early Tuesday morning, according to Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel,

JeTerryious Burns, 19, of Homer is charged with second-degree murder. No other arrests have been made. Two other initial suspects have been released - pending further investigation, according to police.

Police say this incident may be the end result of a drug-related setup.

The investigation is ongoing.

