Police ID victim in Homer homicide; suspect named

HOMER, La. (KSLA) - Officials in Homer have named the victim in the town’s latest homicide investigation.
Ashton “Cutter” Nelson, 24 of Haynesville was found dead in a vehicle, according to Homer authorities. Nelson was shot before midnight on Monday at the intersection of Memphis and Adams. However, his body was discovered inside a vehicle on Norton Street early Tuesday morning, according to Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel,
JeTerryious Burns, 19, of Homer is charged with second-degree murder. No other arrests have been made. Two other initial suspects have been released - pending further investigation, according to police.
Police say this incident may be the end result of a drug-related setup.
The investigation is ongoing.
