Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-DEEP-SOUTH-WEATHER
4 dead, several injured across South in outbreak of twisters
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Forecasters have found at least 18 tornado paths from an outbreak of deadly weather in the South. National Weather Service teams surveyed the damage Tuesday, one day after the storm outbreak. The agency says it has confirmed multiple twisters in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The storms killed four people, including one person who died after heavy rains caused flooding in Kentucky. A husband and wife died in Alabama, and a woman was killed when a tornado hit her home in Louisiana. The Storm Prediction Center logged more than three dozen reports of storm damage from east Texas to Georgia.
SHERIFFS OFFICE-HACKERS
Louisiana sheriff's office: Data wasn't hurt in cyberattack
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff's office that suffered a cyberattack over the weekend says it doesn't believe any of its data was compromised or lost during the attempts to hack into its systems. The Alexandria Town Talk reports the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office issued a statement about the hacking attempts on Monday. Sheriff William Earl Hilton has said he was alerted Friday that three parishes were being targeted by hackers. He said that threat passed, but he was notified about another attempt on Sunday. The office then took its systems offline to check for possible breaches.
OFF-DUTY DEPUTY-SHOOTING
Louisiana Police: Off-duty deputy involved in fatal shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say an off-duty sheriff's deputy fatally shot someone during a fight at the deputy's home. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard told news outlets the confrontation happened in the deputy's front yard on Monday morning. He says initial information suggests the deputy was acting in self-defense. State Police said in a statement the deputy was confronted by someone with a gun. The agency said the two got into a fight and both shot and wounded each other. The second person was pronounced dead at the scene and the deputy was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Neither person was publicly identified.
SEX CRIMES-DEPUTY-WIFE
Deputy, teacher accused of rape, producing child porn
LIVINGSTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana grand jury has indicted a deputy and his teacher wife on dozens of charges, including rape, producing child porn and sexually abusing animals. Livingston Parish Sheriff's Deputy Dennis Perkins and teacher Cynthia Perkins were indicted Tuesday. The AG's office didn't immediately share details. Dennis Perkins had been with the department since 2002 and was terminated following his arrest. Cynthia Perkins began teaching at Westside Junior High School in 2016 and resigned the day of her arrest. Dennis Perkins has a scheduled court hearing on Thursday. His lawyer is expected to request he be removed from the case due to an inability to agree on a defense.
ROAD WORKERS-SAFETY
Louisiana outlines new safety measures after worker death
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's transportation department says it is boosting safety measures at its roadwork sites. Agency secretary Shawn Wilson announced the upgrades at a ceremony Monday honoring West Monroe area employee Johnny Cole, who was killed on the job this summer. Wilson says his department will require a “spotter” on two-person crews to watch traffic. A cone will be placed further back from a work zone, equipped with an alarm that sounds if hit. The agency also is buying 70 trailers with flashing arrows to place in work zones, designed to absorb the impact from a crash before it reaches a work crew. It also is changing the color of safety vests and uniforms and upgrading its emergency lighting to brighter, more visible colors.
AP-HONORARY DEGREE-CARTER
Former New Orleans councilman awarded honorary doctorate
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Grambling State University has awarded a New Orleans attorney and former New Orleans City Council member with an honorary doctorate of laws degree. GSU President Rick Gallot says James Carter received the university's highest honors for his legal accomplishments and as a public servant. He says Carter is a staunch supporter and was crucial to securing plans for the school's new library set to open next year.
LOUISIANA GOVERNOR-CABINET
Leadership changing at Louisiana National Guard in January
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The head of the Louisiana National Guard is retiring after 37 years in the military. Maj. Gen. Glenn Curtis will leave his position as adjutant general on Jan. 10. He's led the National Guard for eight years during the state's response to disasters including massive floods, hurricanes and cyberattacks on government. Gov. John Bel Edwards' announced Curtis' retirement Monday at an event honoring Curtis and announcing Brig. Gen. Keith Waddell will take over the job upon Curtis' retirement. Waddell worked as Curtis' chief deputy and has been in the National Guard for 25 years. Curtis was named adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard by former Gov. Bobby Jindal in November 2011. Edwards kept him in the position when he took office in 2016.
DEADLY CRASH-BATON ROUGE
Police: 1 killed in highway crash near Baton Rouge airport
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police say one person is dead and another is critically injured after a car crashed into a ditch near the Baton Rouge airport. News outlets report the single-car crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 110. Baton Rough police said a car trying to exit the interstate near the airport veered off the road. Police said the vehicle came to rest after crashing in a ditch and remained stuck there for nearly an hour. The name of the person who died was not immediately released. Police said a second person was in critical condition but did not give further details.