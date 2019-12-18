Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ARKANSAS SHERIFF-ASSAULT CHARGES
Arkansas sheriff charged with assaulting 3 in his custody
FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas sheriff faces federal charges that he assaulted three people in his custody. An indictment unsealed Tuesday charges Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen with three counts of deprivation of rights under color of law. Boen pleaded not guilty before a federal judge Tuesday and a trial date was set for Feb. 3. The indictment accuses Boen of using unreasonable force to punish people in his custody awaiting trial. In one instance, he's accused of punching a detainee multiple times in the head and body while the detainee was handcuffed and shackled in the back of a police car.
FERAL HOGS-ARKANSAS
Arkansas hires coordinator for feral hog eradication efforts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas Game and Fish biologist is coordinating the state agriculture department's efforts to eradicate feral hogs. The Agriculture Department says it's hired J.P. Fairhead as its first feral hog eradication program coordinator. The position is a newly created one that's part of a $3.4 million federal grant awarded to the department. Fairhead has been employed with the state Game and Fish Commission since 2008 as a natural resource program technician and field biologist. He's also served as the commission's feral hog eradication program coordinator since February 2013.
POLICE PURSUIT-DROWNING
Man drowns after driving truck into lake during police chase
LOWELL, Ark. (AP) — Police in northwest Arkansas say a 24-year-old man drowned after driving a truck into a lake during a police chase. According to the Lowell Police Department, officers pulled over the truck late Saturday before the driver took off. Officers followed the truck along a highway that dead-ended at a boat ramp. Police say 24-year-old Carlos Martinez then drove the truck into Beaver Lake. Police say Martinez drowned and two female passengers were taken into custody.
ARKANSAS CORRUPTION
New Jersey man sentenced to prison for Arkansas corruption
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a New Jersey political consultant to prison for taking money from a Arkansas health care provider to pay for illegal lobbying. U.S. District Judge Jan DuBois sentenced Donald "D.A." Jones to one year and one day in federal prison on Monday. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Jones admitted to illicitly accepting nearly $1 million from Preferred Family Healthcare, which was once the state's largest government funded mental health care provider. Jones also pleaded guilty to lying to investigators about paying election challenger to a U.S. congressman in 2012.
BC-AR-ARKANSAS CORRUPTION
New Jersey man faces sentencing in corruption case
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are recommending a reduced sentence for a political consultant from New Jersey who was caught up in a political corruption case in Arkansas. Donald “D.A.” Jones faces 33 to 41 months in prison when sentenced Monday in federal court in Philadelphia. Federal prosecutors on Thursday filed a memorandum that was first reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette saying Jones deserves prison time, but a reduced sentence because of his cooperation in a wide-ranging case that led to the convictions of several former Arkansas lawmakers, including former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson. Hutchinson is the nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson and son of former U.S. Sen. Tim Hutchinson.
UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS-MUMPS
University of Arkansas tightens mumps vaccine requirements
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Thousands of faculty and staff at the University of Arkansas are now subject to stricter vaccination rules as the number of mumps cases continue to rise on campus. The Arkansas Department of Health says 35 mumps cases have been identified since Sept. 1. Last month, the university required all students to have up-to-date vaccinations in order to attend classes. On Monday, the health department said all faculty and staff born in 1957 or later would have to show proof of vaccination or get the MMR vaccine in order to participate in work and campus events.