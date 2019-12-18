Freezing start, but afternoon temperatures rebound

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! As you are waking up know that it is COLD outside. We are seeing widespread freezing temperatures all across the ArkLaTex. The good news is once we get to sunrise our temperatures should be able to rise quickly into the mid 50s during the afternoon. That combined for lighter winds will make for a more pleasant day. As we head through the rest of the week we are tracking a potential disturbance forming in the Gulf of Mexico that could bring showers and cooler temperatures to the ArkLaTex late Friday and into Saturday.
As you get ready to start your Wednesday make sure you layer up as you are heading out the door this morning. On top of the cold temperatures light winds have made for ideal frost conditions across the region, so giving your car 3 to 5 minutes to warm up is not a bad idea. But by the middle of the afternoon expect temperatures to be back up into the mid 50s with ample sunshine.
Heading through the rest of the week, we should see sunshine all day again on Thursday along with temperatures in the mid 50s. But late Friday and Saturday a developing area of low pressure could bring some scattered showers along with a temporary halt in our temperature rebound. But by Sunday high temperatures should be back into the 60s as we hit the week of Christmas.
But for today make sure you layer up and have that car nice and toasty! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
