Freezing start, but afternoon temperatures rebound

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! As you are waking up know that it is COLD outside. We are seeing widespread freezing temperatures all across the ArkLaTex. The good news is once we get to sunrise our temperatures should be able to rise quickly into the mid 50s during the afternoon. That combined for lighter winds will make for a more pleasant day. As we head through the rest of the week we are tracking a potential disturbance forming in the Gulf of Mexico that could bring showers and cooler temperatures to the ArkLaTex late Friday and into Saturday.