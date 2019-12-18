Coroner names elderly victim in Queensborough house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who died following a house fire on Monday.
Florastine Lee, 78, died at a Shreveport hospital after her home caught fire around 3 p.m. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, she was pronounced dead at 3:41p.m.
An autopsy to determine the cause of her death will be performed.
Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from her home 3700 block of Elmer Lane. The house was heavily damaged.
According to the Shreveport Fire Department, there were no reports of any victims in the home. However, when firefighters performed a search, they found Lee unresponsive and sitting in a wheelchair in a bedroom.
Fire investigators are working to determine how the fire started.
