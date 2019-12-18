Bossier City jailer among 11 arrested on prostitution charges

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier City law enforcement officer faces criminal charges after getting caught up in an undercover investigation that targeted suspected sex traffickers and child predators.
Louisiana State Police spearheaded the two-day sting, working with several law enforcement agencies.
According to Louisiana State Police, 28-year-old Joshua Stewart is charged with soliciting for prostitutes. And KSLA News 12 has confirmed that he works for the Bossier City Police Department as a jailer.
Three years ago, Stewart graduated from the Northwest Louisiana Police Academy, before taking a job with BCPD.
According to the department, Stewart is now on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation.
But following his arrest, Stewart’s bosses didn’t inform the public that a Police Department employee faces a criminal charge.
This isn’t the first time Bossier City police officials kept quiet after a department employee got busted for alleged sex crimes.
According to an indictment, in July 2018, a man named Basil Maroney Jr. traveled to Georgia, allegedly intending to have sex with a 14-year-old-girl he met online.
But the teenage girl was actually an investigator with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
Maroney, at the time, was a communications officer with the Bossier City Police Department.
Charged with three felonies, including attempted child molestation, Maroney resigned from the department.
Meanwhile, Bossier City police officials never said a word about the out-of-state case against Maroney.
KSLA News 12 tried reaching out to interview Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams about the arrests and why the public wasn’t informed.
So far, the department has not responded to our interview request.
Now, including indictments against former police Officer Terry Yetman on animal sex abuse and child pornography charges, three Bossier City Police Department employees have been arrested for sex crimes in the past year and a half.
