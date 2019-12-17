Woman dies when train strikes SUV stopped on tracks

NEAR DUBBERLY, La. (KSLA) — A woman died when a train struck an SUV that was stopped on the railroad tracks.
The train collided with the 2018 Chrysler shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana State Police reported Monday afternoon.
It happened at a crossing on Louisiana Highway 532 near Harvey Barber Shop Road about a mile east of the Webster Parish village of Dubberly.
Killed was 52-year-old Brenda Dills, of Moss Point, Miss.
She was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from her vehicle, Trooper First Class Brent Hardy reported.
Investigators have not yet determined why the SUV was stopped on the tracks.
A toxicology sample has been taken from Dills and submitted for analysis.
