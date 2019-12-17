Winter chill returns to ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After dealing with all the severe weather yesterday that did involve confirmed tornadoes in the ArkLaTex, our skies will be clearing on Tuesday. We will be dealing with much colder temperatures though as we will struggle to get back to 50 degrees this afternoon. For the rest of the week our weather will involve cold starts followed by warming temperatures in the afternoon until our highs get back above average this weekend.