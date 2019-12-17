Winter chill returns to ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After dealing with all the severe weather yesterday that did involve confirmed tornadoes in the ArkLaTex, our skies will be clearing on Tuesday. We will be dealing with much colder temperatures though as we will struggle to get back to 50 degrees this afternoon. For the rest of the week our weather will involve cold starts followed by warming temperatures in the afternoon until our highs get back above average this weekend.
As you are heading out the door this morning you will definitely want to reach for the winter coat as many of us are dealing with subfreezing temperatures. Once we get to the afternoon temperatures will be anywhere from the upper 40s to low 50s across the ArkLaTex. The good news is that we should see ample sunshine.
For the rest of the week, it will be a common theme of cold temperatures in the morning followed by sunshine and moderating temperatures in the afternoon. We do have an outside chance of some showers on Friday, but any showers activity will be scattered. Your weekend forecast will bring milder temperatures and dry conditions so all my shopping procrastinators will be in good shape.
Heading into the week of Christmas expect your temperatures to continue to warm up. This means barring a literal Christmas miracle the streak of not having a White Christmas in Shreveport will stretch to 90 years.
In the meantime make sure you grab that jacket this morning! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
