Tornado responsible for one fatality in Rosepine, traveled 63 miles from DeRidder to Alexandria

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - One person is dead following this morning’s tornado, authorities confirm.
The National Weather Service says the tornado traveled 63 miles, from DeRidder to Alexandria.
The fatality happened at a residence on Borel Road, east of Rosepine, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. The name of the deceased has not been released.
Vernon Sheriff Sam Craft is asking all residents of Borel Road and John Brewer Road to go to the Rosepine Fire Department so that the Sheriff’s Office and the parish Office of Emergency Preparedness can account for all residents in those areas.
Craft said the areas of Cravens, Marlow, and John Brewer and Borel roads, east of Rosepine, were the hardest hit in Vernon Parish.
There was significant structural damage to several churches, numerous residences and outbuildings, Craft said. First responders and police jury personnel are still at work in those areas.
A substantial number of trees and power lines are currently down. Crews from Beauregard Electric are working to remove debris and restore power lines.
Viewers near Rosepine captured footage of a tornado.
Roofs have been blown off homes and people are trapped in homes in the area of La. 1146, La. 112 and John Brewer Road, northeast of DeRidder, according to Chief Detective Jared Morton, with the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office.
La. 1146 is currently shut down, near La. 112.
Morton said “major damage” has been reported along the Beauregard/Vernon line.
Morton said he is hearing there is a “pretty clear path” from a possible tornado.
There is “significant damage” to businesses on U.S. 171 - CBG Buick GMC; CBG Firearms and Ammo Den; and Moses True Value.
Power lines are down on Herman Smith Road.
Trees are down on Lewis Cemetery Road.
Several tornado warnings have been issued throughout the morning and severe weather is expected throughout the day. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office shared a video taken by Tommy and Heather Welch in the area of Churchman Road in Rosepine.
KPLC will have more information as it becomes available.
Share weather photos HERE.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.