Temperatures slowly climb back up by this weekend

(KSLA) - Good cold Tuesday ArkLaTex! Temperatures took a major dive after the last cold front, but we will be back on the increase for the next several days. By next week, we will be back to above average. There is also some rain we are tracking for Friday.
This evening will have nice and clear conditions with no chance of rain. The winds will also back off a bit, so it will not feel as bad outside. The temperature, however, will be falling. It will likely be in the upper 30s in some areas even before midnight. You will certainly need a jacket if you have any evening plans.
Tonight, the temperatures will fall below freezing. It will be a very cold night if you are planning to be outside. You may need more than just a jacket. More like your winter coat! There should also be some frost of the windshield. So, you should allow a couple extra minutes to scrape off the frost or to defrost the windshield.
The sunshine will be back for Wednesday. It will be a great day with no chance of rain. After a cold start to the day, temperatures will warm up nicely to the mid 50s. It will still be a little below average, but it will not be a bad day by any means.
Thursday will have a few clouds increase. Especially in the afternoon and evening. So, there will be some sunshine mixed in at times. Temperatures will still be on the cool side, warming up to the mid 50s.
Friday will have a few more clouds around with a small chance of rain by the evening. There is only a 20% chance, so many of us will not see any rain at all! A weak cold front will pass just to our north causing the rain. This front will not affect temperatures. It will continue to warm up to the mid 50s.
This upcoming weekend will be nice! There is a small chance a couple showers will linger on Saturday, but otherwise will be a partly to mostly cloudy day. Right now, I have a 10% chance of rain. Sunday, however, looks to be great! There is no chance of rain with more sunshine. Temperatures will reach the lower 60s on Sunday.
A quick glance at Christmas week, it will be warm! Temperatures will be well above average and may reach the 70s. So, no white Christmas this year! There is also little to no rain expected.
Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.