SUV clips big rig’s bumper; wreck hurts at least 3 people

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — At least three people were hurt, two seriously, in an accident on Interstate 49 in Caddo Parish.
It happened Monday night about a half mile north of the Southern Loop.
The three people were in an SUV whose driver was driving dangerously in the inside lane of southbound I-49, a Caddo Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.
The SUV cut in front of an 18-wheeler that was hauling sand and hit the driver’s side of the big rig’s bumper, causing the SUV to roll into the outside embankment, the spokesman said.
The three who were injured have been taken to Ochsners LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment.
And the outside lane of southbound I-49 is closed while authorities work to clear the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
