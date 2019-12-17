State police investigating deadly shooting involving off-duty LPSO deputy

WATSON, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal shooting involving an off-duty deputy that happened in Watson.
On Dec. 16, the LSP Bureau of Investigation was contacted by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) to investigate a shooting involving one of their deputies.
LSP said just after 1 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, an off-duty LPSO deputy was at his home when an armed individual approached the deputy.
Shortly after, a fight ensued between them happened, which resulted in both discharging their firearms.
Both individuals were struck by gunfire, according to LSP.
The armed person died of his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office. The deputy was sent to a local hospital for treatment.
The LSP Bureau of Investigation was contacted to investigate and gather all the facts about the shooting. LSP Troop A is assisting in the investigation.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard issued the following statement about the shooting:
“My thoughts and prayers go out to the individuals involved in this incident and to their families. The incident involved an LPSO deputy who was off duty at the time. The incident happened in the front yard of the deputy’s home. Initial information suggests that the deputy acted in self-defense. In keeping with the protocol of this office the Louisiana State Police were called to the scene and are handling the investigation. The deputy was transported to a local hospital with a serious but non-life threatening gunshot wound. The suspect succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”
This is an active investigation and no further information is available at this time.
