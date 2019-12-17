SPD searching for vape shop armed robber

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating after a vape shop was robbed on Monday.
Officers were called just before 8 p.m. to Buku Vapor in the 2000 block of Line Avenue.
According to the police’s major incident report, a man came in with a gun and jumped on the counter, demanding money.
After getting the money, the robber fled on foot, walking south on Line Avenue.
Police say he was skinny, dressed in all black with a red bandana and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
