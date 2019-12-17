SHSU looks to extend streak vs NW State

LEADING THE CHARGE: Sam Houston State's Kai Mitchell has averaged 14.3 points and 7.5 rebounds while Zach Nutall has put up 13.3 points and five rebounds. For the Demons, Chudier Bile has averaged 12 points and 7.8 rebounds while Brian White has put up eight points.CLUTCH CHUDIER: Bile has connected on 26.3 percent of the 19 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 9 over his last three games. He's also made 62.2 percent of his foul shots this season.