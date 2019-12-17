Practical ways to give a gift card this holiday

(KSLA) - While some people hesitate to buy gift cards as gifts during the holidays because they feel it’s not as personal — it can be one of the most practical presents.
Yes, they aren’t as exciting to open as a big gift under the tree but they could last well past December.
Here are some ways to give practical gift cards a gift:
- Consider giving gift cards to grocery stores or specialty food shops. If you have a family member who likes to cook these are a great alternative to yet another spatula or cooking pan.
- If you have small kids one of the most practical gifts right now is a gift card or subscription to Disney+. It’s relatively inexpensive. You can buy a year’s subscription for around $70 and kids can watch any Disney program all year long.
- A hot gift right now is the latest, greatest smartphone. If you can’t afford to buy an $800 phone why not get a gift card to go towards a new phone. Apple and Samsung offer gift cards you can buy to go towards their products and services.
- Many young ladies and women love beauty products but they can be very expensive. A great way to give them what they want and not overspend can be a gift card. Places like Ulta and Sephora would be great beauty stores to grab a gift card for that beauty lover on your list.
- If you have a movie lover in the family pick up a gift card to Fandango. That way they can watch newly released movies at the swipe of a card and it can last throughout the year. Many people prefer to stay in and binge-watch TV instead. That’s where a gift card to Netflix would make a great present. You can give them enough to subscribe to a few months’ worth of the service.
- For that traveler on your list, consider an Uber gift card. That way they can use it when they hop off a plane or are getting from place to place in a new city. They would make a perfect stocking stuffer for Christmas.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.