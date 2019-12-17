Person shot while driving; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more after a person was shot while driving their car.
It happened near Interstate 20 near Monkhouse Drive.
Police say the man was driving west when a car pulled up next to him and fired shots.
The driver remains at a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police do not have a suspect description at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
