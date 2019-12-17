Person shot while driving; suspect sought

Man shot while driving in west Shreveport
By KSLA Digital Team | December 17, 2019 at 7:40 AM CST - Updated December 17 at 7:41 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more after a person was shot while driving their car.

It happened near Interstate 20 near Monkhouse Drive.

Police say the man was driving west when a car pulled up next to him and fired shots.

The driver remains at a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have a suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

