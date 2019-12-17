Law office hosts 7th Annual Bike Giveaway in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Law Offices of Gordon McKernan hosted it’s 7th Annual Bike Giveaway Saturday, Dec. 14 at Alpha Media. The parking lot was filled as 103 Shreveport-area children received their gifts.
Attorney Gordon McKernan says his mission is to smiles on their faces. “To be able to give back to the community of Shreveport and communities all across the state, I think is what is part of being a good company and a good person,” said McKernan.
One gift recipients says her family lives pay check to pay check and this really helps lessen the stress this holiday season.
“I thought it was just a real nice thing for him to do and it helped out our family a lot, since we are on a fixed income, the kids are going to be really excited to see the bike, their going to be very surprised too because they don’t know about it," said Candy West.
The firm continued its bike giveaway tour in Monroe and Baton Rouge.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.