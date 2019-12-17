Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-DEATH-PENALTY-
Report: 5th straight year with under 30 executions in US
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report finds a continuing decline in capital punishment in the United States. The Death Penalty Information Center says 2019 was the fifth straight year with fewer than 30 executions and 50 new death sentences. Only seven states carried out executions this year. But even as death row populations were dropping in most of the 29 states that still have the death penalty, the Trump administration tried to restart executions on the federal level and a more conservative Supreme Court appeared less willing to grant death-row inmates last-minute reprieves.
FBI: 19-year-old arrested, charged in Houston mercury spills
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old man was arrested Monday after mercury was found spilled in Houston parking lots, leading dozens of people to be decontaminated as a precaution. The agency's Houston office said Christopher Lee Melder had been charged with burglary and unlawful disposal of hazardous material. The FBI said he allegedly broke into a lab and stole the toxic metal. On Sunday, less than a pint of mercury was found spilled in the parking lots outside three businesses located near one another: a Walmart, a Sonic Drive-In and a Shell gas station. On Monday, Houston health officials said mercury had also been detected inside the Walmart.
Dozens potentially exposed to toxic mercury in Houston spill
CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say dozens of people in Houston potentially were exposed to the toxic metal mercury after it was spilled outside a Walmart, a drive-in restaurant and a gas station. The silvery liquid is a potent neurotoxin, but health effects depend on how much mercury a person is exposed to, how long they're exposed and their age. Developing fetuses and small children are most vulnerable. Short-term exposure to vapors can cause health effects that include nausea, skin rashes and eye irritation. High levels can permanently damage the brain, kidneys and developing fetuses. Mercury is used in thermometers, batteries. fluorescent light bulbs and other products.
Scientists seeking cause of huge freshwater mussel die-off
KYLES FORD, Tenn. (AP) — Scientists are working to quickly discover what is killing hundreds of thousands of freshwater mussels on the Tennessee-Virginia border. Mussels are extremely important to rivers for their ability to filter algae, silt and even heavy metals. Their populations everywhere have declined steeply from pollution, habitat loss and climate change. The current decline looks like it might be something different _ infectious disease. Similar mussel die-offs have been reported on at least five U.S. rivers and in Spain. Scientists say they are working quickly to identify the culprit because if all the mussels die, the rivers will never be the same.
EPA watchdog: Health monitoring after Harvey was lacking
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A new report by a federal environmental watchdog raises questions about public health assurances made after Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas coast in 2017. The Environmental Protection Agency's inspector general says in a report released Monday that limited data was used to make air quality assessments after the Category 4 storm unleashed an environmental assault to America's largest corridor of petrochemical plants. The report supports findings by The Associated Press and Houston Chronicle last year that revealed a far more widespread toxic impact than authorities had publicly reported.
Texas' MJ Hegar gets endorsement of Senate Democrats
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Air Force veteran MJ Hegar of Texas is the choice of Senate Democrats' campaign arm to take on Republican incumbent John Cornyn in 2020. The endorsement by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee comes a week after the primary field in Texas was set at a dozen Senate challengers. Hegar received national attention in 2018 behind viral campaign ads that helped her nearly flip a Republican-held congressional seat near Austin. Democrats' hopes in Texas are unusually high after Beto O'Rourke came within three points of ousting Republican Sen. Ted Cruz last year
Pearl Harbor shooter's family offers condolences to victims
HONOLULU (AP) — The family of a U.S. Navy sailor who shot three civilian workers at the Pearl Harbor military base before killing himself is offering condolences to the victim's families. Gabriel Antonio Romero's family in San Antonio, Texas, says in a statement they laid him to rest Monday. Authorities say Romero's job was to stand watch and provide security for the submarine USS Columbia. A motive for the shooting has not been determined but authorities believe the gunman did not know any of the victims. Two were killed and a third was wounded.
Welp, Greene carry UC Irvine over Kent St. 74-68
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Collin Welp had 18 points as UC Irvine got past Kent State 74-68 in the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational. Brad Greene added a career-high 16 points for the Anteaters, while Evan Leonard chipped in 15.
3 dead as suspected twisters, other storms batter the South
Three people are confirmed dead and a dozen more injured as a powerful storm front packing suspected tornadoes smashed into buildings, downed trees and left a trail of destruction around the Deep South. A dangerous mix of thunderstorms and suspected tornadoes raked the region Monday as a cold front collided with warmer air. The severe weather threat was continuing past nightfall. The sheriff's office in Vernon Parish, Louisiana, says the death there came from an apparent tornado strike on a home. An official in north Alabama reported two deaths there after storms passed through that region.
Horse-trading Iran hawks seize on Pompeo's Senate interest
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers favoring a hard line against Iran have leveraged Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s interest in running for the Senate to win a key concession from the Trump administration that could help efforts to kill the nuclear deal with Tehran. The State Department agreed to release a portion of an internal legal opinion that says the U.S. has the right to demand all U.N. sanctions on Iran be reinstated. In exchange, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas lifted his hold on the nominee in line to serve as the State Department’s No. 2 official. That's according to an administration official and a congressional aide.