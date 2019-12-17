Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

DEEP SOUTH-WEATHER
Louisiana: Apparent twister destroys buildings, 1 dead
Powerful storms have smashed buildings, splintered trees and downed power lines around the Deep South, leaving one person dead as a dangerous mix of thunderstorms and suspected tornadoes raked the region. Forecasters issued multiple tornado watches and warnings Monday as a cold front collided with warmer air in the severe weather outbreak expected to continue past nightfall. The sheriff's office in Vernon Parish, Louisiana, says the person died when an apparent tornado struck a home Monday. Other damage was reported in parts of Mississippi and Alabama. About 20,000 homes and businesses are without power in Louisiana and Mississippi.
LOUISIANA GOVERNOR-CABINET
Leadership changing at Louisiana National Guard in January
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The head of the Louisiana National Guard is retiring after 37 years in the military. Maj. Gen. Glenn Curtis will leave his position as adjutant general on Jan. 10. He's led the National Guard for eight years during the state's response to disasters including massive floods, hurricanes and cyberattacks on government. Gov. John Bel Edwards' announced Curtis' retirement Monday at an event honoring Curtis and announcing Brig. Gen. Keith Waddell will take over the job upon Curtis' retirement. Waddell worked as Curtis' chief deputy and has been in the National Guard for 25 years. Curtis was named adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard by former Gov. Bobby Jindal in November 2011. Edwards kept him in the position when he took office in 2016.
DEADLY CRASH-BATON ROUGE
Police: 1 killed in highway crash near Baton Rouge airport
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police say one person is dead and another is critically injured after a car crashed into a ditch near the Baton Rouge airport. News outlets report the single-car crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 110. Baton Rough police said a car trying to exit the interstate near the airport veered off the road. Police said the vehicle came to rest after crashing in a ditch and remained stuck there for nearly an hour. The name of the person who died was not immediately released. Police said a second person was in critical condition but did not give further details.
BC-TRAIN FATALITY
Train hits SUV on Louisiana tracks; Mississippi woman killed
DUBBERLY, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 52-year-old Mississippi woman was killed when a train hit her SUV, which was stopped on the tracks. Trooper Brent Hardy says in a news release Monday that nobody on the train was hurt in the crash near Dubberly in Webster Parish. The dead woman is identified as Brenda Dills of Moss Point, Mississippi. Hardy says she was not wearing a seat belt when the crash happened Sunday and was thrown from her 2018 Chrysler SUV.
SHERIFFS OFFICE-HACKERS
Louisiana sheriff's office targeted in cyberattack attempt
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana parish sheriff's office is operating its booking system and other processes on paper after learning over the weekend it had been targeted in a cyberattack. Sheriff William Earl Hilton told KALB-TV that it was notified on Sunday by the state's Fusion Center that it was being hacked, prompting it to shut down all computers. He said computer systems could remain down for days. In Washington Parish, Chief Mike Haley said the Fusion Center on Friday notified them that someone was also trying to target their system. Haley said they monitored it closely but no one had been able to get in.
DILAPIDATED HOUSING COUNCIL
3 years after flood, city wants residents to fix their homes
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (AP) — A Louisiana city has created a housing board that will address the issue of flood-damaged homes and properties that are still dilapidated three years after the 2016 natural disaster. Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry says that the city has been lenient with residents whose homes were damaged but now is the time to focus on the community and neighbors who are living near potentially hazardous homes. The Housing Appeals Board will meet monthly to discuss the 70 homes in the city that are vacant and deteriorating. Officials say the city wants owners to adhere to code. The board will meet the second Monday of each month.
AP-FBC-BURROW-HOMETOWN-CHARITY
Burrow's Heisman speech inspires giving to hometown charity
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joe Burrow's Heisman Trophy acceptance speech has inspired people to give to a charity in his Ohio hometown. A Facebook effort has led to more than $150,000 in donations to a food pantry in Athens in southeast Ohio. Organizers say donations really took off when people from Louisiana started giving. When the LSU quarterback accepted the award as college football's best player, he talked about the hard times he saw in his hometown.