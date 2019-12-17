K-9s find suspect hiding under a pile of leaves

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man suspected of trying to rob a convenience store was captured when two Shreveport police K-9 officers tracked him to a pile of leaves.
The man was buying two cigars about 2:52 a.m. Monday when he drew a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from a clerk at a Chevron in the 1400 block of Hollywood Avenue, according to an arrest affidavit.
But the clerk had phone in hand and called 911.
So the gunman got scared and ran from the business about a block west of Interstate 49.
The first police officers on the scene set up a perimeter after seeing the gunman running away, according to a Facebook post by the Shreveport police K-9 unit.
Cpl. J. Owen and K-9 Sjaak tracked him over several fences and through several residential backyards and eventually located a hoodie that he had discarded while running.
Cpl. Presley and K-9 Sepp took over the search, tracking the gunman to a backyard where he was found hiding under a pile of leaves.
He still had the stolen gun he had used when he robbed the business, the Facebook post states.
John Davis, 20, of the 6600 block of Willard Street in Shreveport, remains in the Shreveport City Jail, where he was booked at 8:19 a.m. Monday as a fugitive and on one count of attempted armed robbery, booking records show.
