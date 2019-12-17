‘It’s a blessing to us’ Bossier deputies spread Christmas cheer

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The holiday season for some Bossier Parish residents become a bit brighter and warmer, on a frigid Tuesday. Volunteers and deputies with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office handed off boxes of food, as part of the annual ‘Spirit of Christmas’ delivery.
“You know, you go out and you help these people and you know they’re so blessed by us coming to their homes,” said Doug Westley, a BPSO volunteer. “Some of them are in so much need and when you see the joy that they get from this, it’s just a blessing.”
A remarkable 400 boxes of food, packed with canned goods and non-perishable items, were passed out across the Parish.
“There’s a lot of people who don’t realize there’s people in this town who don’t have a lot of stuff,” said Charles Boynton, a recipient of the ‘Spirit of Christmas’ drive. “This helps them have something to eat on a special day, I think it’s just beautiful.”
All of the goods in each box were donated by community members, including students, parents and Bossier Schools faculty members. Brookshire’s also provided a coupon in the box, good for the purchase of a holiday hen.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.