Sex trafficking detail nets 11 on prostitution charges

By Curtis Heyen | December 17, 2019 at 4:01 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 4:18 PM
Among the 11 arrested Dec. 11-12 on prostitution-related charges are (top row, left to right) Clay Lee Gordy, 43, of Montgomery, Texas; Mark A. Hardy, 56, of Haughton; Kameron Montana Jeane, 28, of Gloster; Demarcus L. Metcalf, 38, of Shreveport; Joshua Shane Stewart, 28, of Bossier City, (bottom row, left to right) Edwin Tremain Thomas, 30, of Shreveport; Grant Michael Williams, 31, of Shreveport; Kayla Ladawn Dominique Baker, 26, of Shreveport; and Kasey D. May, 32, and Talissie A. Williams, 33, both of Marshall, Texas. Not shown is Lamarcus L. Daniels, 21, of Shreveport. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Eleven people face prostitution-related charges as a result of a two-day undercover operation aimed at combating human trafficking in the Shreveport-Bossier City area.

The detail was conducted Dec. 11-12 by Louisiana State Police troopers and other members of the Northwest Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force.

The primary goal was to arrest sex traffickers and child predators and rescue victims of human trafficking and child sex trafficking, Trooper First Class Brent Hardy said.

The seven who were arrested on a charge of soliciting of prostitution are:

  1. Clay Lee Gordy, 43, of Montgomery, Texas,
  2. Mark A. Hardy, 56, of Haughton, La.,
  3. Kameron Montana Jeane, 28, of Gloster, La.,
  4. Demarcus L. Metcalf, 38, of Shreveport, La.,
  5. Joshua Shane Stewart, 28, of Bossier City, La.,
  6. Edwin Tremain Thomas, 30, of Shreveport, and,
  7. Grant Michael Williams, 31, of Shreveport.

Facing a prostitution charge are:

  • Kayla Ladawn Dominique Baker, 26, of Shreveport,
  • Lamarcus L. Daniels, 21, of Shreveport, and,
  • Kasey D. May, 32, of Marshall, Texas

And Talissie A. Williams, 33, of Marshall, was arrested on a charge of inciting prostitution.

Other law enforcement agencies involved in the task force include the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Louisiana, the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, the Caddo district attorney’s office, the Bossier and Caddo sheriff’s offices, the Bossier City marshal’s office and the Bossier City and Shreveport police departments.

