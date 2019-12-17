Sex trafficking detail nets 11 on prostitution charges

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Eleven people face prostitution-related charges as a result of a two-day undercover operation aimed at combating human trafficking in the Shreveport-Bossier City area.
The detail was conducted Dec. 11-12 by Louisiana State Police troopers and other members of the Northwest Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force.
The primary goal was to arrest sex traffickers and child predators and rescue victims of human trafficking and child sex trafficking, Trooper First Class Brent Hardy said.
The seven who were arrested on a charge of soliciting of prostitution are:
- Clay Lee Gordy, 43, of Montgomery, Texas,
- Mark A. Hardy, 56, of Haughton, La.,
- Kameron Montana Jeane, 28, of Gloster, La.,
- Demarcus L. Metcalf, 38, of Shreveport, La.,
- Joshua Shane Stewart, 28, of Bossier City, La.,
- Edwin Tremain Thomas, 30, of Shreveport, and,
- Grant Michael Williams, 31, of Shreveport.
Facing a prostitution charge are:
- Kayla Ladawn Dominique Baker, 26, of Shreveport,
- Lamarcus L. Daniels, 21, of Shreveport, and,
- Kasey D. May, 32, of Marshall, Texas
And Talissie A. Williams, 33, of Marshall, was arrested on a charge of inciting prostitution.
Other law enforcement agencies involved in the task force include the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Louisiana, the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, the Caddo district attorney’s office, the Bossier and Caddo sheriff’s offices, the Bossier City marshal’s office and the Bossier City and Shreveport police departments.
