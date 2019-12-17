How to apply to be a 2020 census taker

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been almost ten years since the Census Bureau has done a nationwide count to find out how many people live in a given area. It’s almost that time of year again, and here’s how you can help.
Government officials say it’s a pretty good trade off... apply to help the Census Bureau get an accurate count of people living in the greater Baton Rouge area and every week, employees go home with a check, starting at $14.50 per hour. The process to apply for the job is simple. Just go to 2020census.gov, fill out the application, and complete the assessment.
A representative from the Census Bureau says applicants only need to be 18-years-old, have a valid email address, and pass a background check. Homeowners should get a postcard in the mail asking them to verify how many people live at their house and if they don’t respond, they’ll get a knock on the door from a census taker.
“The census taker coming to the home is the last resort. We are encouraging everyone to complete the application online,” said Andrea Robinson with the Census Bureau.
Future employees can apply to be census takers, officer workers, or supervisors.
“The Census Bureau has been counting everyone in the nation since the 1790s,” Robinson said.
They need an accurate count to divvy up state funding.
"That money will be determined by the number of people who fill out the census form,” she said.
That money trickles down to Baton Rouge, paying for roads, schools, and anything else a city may need.
“If there are things certain neighborhoods need and the data shows there are a greater number of people there, you can justify the needs to put a new park, new school,” Robinson said.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.