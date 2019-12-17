Homicide investigation underway in Homer

By KSLA Digital Team | December 17, 2019 at 11:57 AM CST - Updated December 17 at 11:57 AM

HOMER, La. (KSLA) - Authorities are working to learn more following a homicide in the town of Homer.

A man was found dead inside his vehicle on Norton Street on Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Town of Homer.

Louisiana State Police and Louisiana State Fire Marshals are assisting Homer Police with the investigation.

Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel says no other specifics into the incident are available at this time.

