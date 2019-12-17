Elderly woman found in house after fire in Shreveport

An elderly woman was taken to a hospital after being found in a house in the 3700 block of Elmer Street in Shreveport following a fire there the afternoon of Dec. 17. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Digital Team | December 17, 2019 at 3:47 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 3:51 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An elderly woman has been taken to a hospital in the wake of a house fire in Shreveport.

Several people called about 2:52 p.m. Tuesday to report heavy smoke in the area of Lakeshore Drive and Jewella Avenue, a Shreveport Fire Department spokesman said.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from a residence in the 3700 block of Elmer Street.

There were no reports of any victims in the home; however, the woman was found inside during a primary search of the dwelling, spokesman Clarence Reese said

“We have investigators on the scene trying to get a better idea of what happened here this afternoon.”

