Elderly woman found in house after fire in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An elderly woman has been taken to a hospital in the wake of a house fire in Shreveport.
Several people called about 2:52 p.m. Tuesday to report heavy smoke in the area of Lakeshore Drive and Jewella Avenue, a Shreveport Fire Department spokesman said.
Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from a residence in the 3700 block of Elmer Street.
There were no reports of any victims in the home; however, the woman was found inside during a primary search of the dwelling, spokesman Clarence Reese said
“We have investigators on the scene trying to get a better idea of what happened here this afternoon.”
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.