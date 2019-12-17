Drew Brees sets new all-time NFL touchdown passing record as Saints crush Colts

The Colts received the opening kickoff and was able to only get to near midfield on the Saints defense. Dwayne Washington was able to get great penetration and blocked the punt. He was held in the process, which gave the Saints the ball at the Indy 33-yard line. However, the drive stalled at the 15-yard line and head coach Sean Payton turned to "Mr. Reliable," Wil Lutz to put the first points on the board. The kick was true from 33 yards out to give the Saints the 3-0 lead with 7:28 left in the first quarter. Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett led the team to a few first downs on the next drive but the Saints defense tightened up and forced another punt.