Conference play starts for La.-Lafeyette, Arkansas St.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Arkansas State's Canberk Kus has averaged 12.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while J.J. Matthews has put up 10.2 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Ragin' Cajuns, Jalen Johnson has averaged 16.3 points and 6.9 rebounds while Cedric Russell has put up 13.9 points.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Jalen Johnson has connected on 32.6 percent of the 46 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 15 over his last three games. He's also made 80.9 percent of his foul shots this season.