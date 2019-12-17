Baton Rouge music studio raid leads to arrests, drug and weapons busts

As a result of the search warrants, the following was seized: · 5.3 ounces of heroin (street value $12,000) · 4 semi-automatic hand guns · $12,761 · 3.5 grams of cocaine · Half ounce of marijuana · 9 oxycodone · 14 dosage units of lortab · 9 dosage units of xanax · 5 dosage units of MDMA (Ecstasy) (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Foster | December 16, 2019 at 7:54 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 10:28 PM

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A raid on three locations around East Baton Rouge Parish resulted in two arrests and several weapons and drugs being seized Monday, Dec. 16.

A joint effort between East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office’s (EBRSO) Narcotics Unit, Baton Rouge DEA Task Force members, with additional assistance from EBRSO SWAT, EBRSO K-9, Baton Rouge Police Department K-9, Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9, and Louisiana State Police’s Fugitive Task Force led to raids at two locations in Zachary and a music studio located on Alberta Drive in Baton Rouge.

Derick Stewart was arrested on multiple charges after investigators performed raids on three locations around East Baton Rouge Parish. (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Derick Stewart, 39, identified as a performer who uses the moniker Chip the Ruler and “CEO” associated with a music consulting group, was charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule ￼I (heroin), possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marlon Clark was arrested on multiple charges after investigators performed raids on three locations around East Baton Rouge Parish. (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Marlon Clark, 35, was also arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute ￼Schedule II (oxycodone), possession with intent to distribute schedule I (MDMA), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance.

Investigators plan to obtain further arrests warrants for other identified co-conspirators.

