Stormy start to week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! After seeing some record highs across the ArkLaTex on Sunday we are tracking big changes as we turn the page to a new work week. Throughout the day a powerful cold front will be pushing through the region bringing strong and potentially severe thunderstorms especially across southern and eastern portions of the viewing area. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day eventually reaching the 30s by early Tuesday. Behind the front expect mostly dry conditions for the rest of the week until Friday when showers could return to the ArkLaTex.
As you start your day make sure you grab the umbrella as scattered showers will develop into a strong line of thunderstorms by the early afternoon. The greatest threat for severe weather will be across southeastern parts of the ArkLaTex where damaging winds and an isolated tornado is possible during the afternoon hours. Temperatures that start in the upper 60s will quickly be falling throughout day finishing up in the 40s by evening hours.
After today the ArkLaTex should dry out for the rest of the week as temperatures will slowly recover. The middle of the week will see multiple chances for freezes during the morning hours. Sunshine should be the main factor until Friday when another weak disturbance will bring more showers to the ArkLaTex.
In the meantime, those umbrellas will get serious mileage today and make sure to follow us for constant updates on the potential severe weather.
Have a great week! First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
