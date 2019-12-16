Stormy start to week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! After seeing some record highs across the ArkLaTex on Sunday we are tracking big changes as we turn the page to a new work week. Throughout the day a powerful cold front will be pushing through the region bringing strong and potentially severe thunderstorms especially across southern and eastern portions of the viewing area. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day eventually reaching the 30s by early Tuesday. Behind the front expect mostly dry conditions for the rest of the week until Friday when showers could return to the ArkLaTex.