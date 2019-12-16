Multiple deputies on scene of possible armed robbery at casino/convenience store

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Multiple deputies are on the scene of a possible armed robbery north of Shreveport at a casino and convenience store.
According to online records, 16 units are on the scene of the Cash Magic Vivian, 14347 Louisiana Highway 1. The business is closed at this time, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
If you travel in the area, please be mindful of the heavy presence of deputies.
KSLA News 12 is working to learn more information at this time. Stay tuned for updates.
