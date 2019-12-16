LSU senior killed in wreck after her car hits firetruck on I-12

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Sunday on I-12 westbound near Drusilla.
On Dec. 15 at around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to the crash involving a city firetruck, a 2019 Volvo semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Dart.
Baton Rouge Police Department Spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola said the Volvo semi-truck had pulled to the outside shoulder of the road after hitting debris, which punctured the diesel tank.
Crews had arrived at the scene and blocked the outside travel lane, using emergency lights. While crews were assessing the area, the driver of the Dodge struck the firetruck. Police identified the driver as 22-year-old Shayna Olivia Wilcox, of Hesperia, California. She was a senior at LSU, according to a university official.
Investigators believe that after the initial impact, Wilcox lost control and struck the Volvo semi-truck. She died at the crash site. No one else was injured.
The crash is still under investigation.
