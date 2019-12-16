Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BC-AR-ARKANSAS CORRUPTION
New Jersey man faces sentencing in corruption case
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are recommending a reduced sentence for a political consultant from New Jersey who was caught up in a political corruption case in Arkansas. Donald “D.A.” Jones faces 33 to 41 months in prison when sentenced Monday in federal court in Philadelphia. Federal prosecutors on Thursday filed a memorandum that was first reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette saying Jones deserves prison time, but a reduced sentence because of his cooperation in a wide-ranging case that led to the convictions of several former Arkansas lawmakers, including former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson. Hutchinson is the nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson and son of former U.S. Sen. Tim Hutchinson.
INTERSTATE-BODY FOUND
Investigation underway after man found dead by Interstate 40
MAYFLOWER, Ark. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a property owner discovered a man's body near Interstate 40 in central Arkansas. According to Arkansas State Police, the property owner found the body Thursday afternoon near Mayflower. The man was identified by authorities as 41-year-old Mark Anthony Teas, from Ozark. His cause of death was still being determined. Authorities say Teas might have been the driver of a stolen truck. Police say the driver fled during a traffic stop late Wednesday.
AP-US-OFFICER-KILLED-ARKANSAS
Arkansas authorities: Slain cop shot 10 times in head
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say a police officer who was killed in his patrol car in northwest Arkansas was shot 10 times in the head and social media indicates his killer was interested in anti-law enforcement groups. The Washington County Sheriff's Office on Friday released video and autopsy details from Saturday's fatal shooting of Officer Stephen Carr. Carr was sitting in his patrol car outside police headquarters Saturday night when London Phillips approached the vehicle and shot him several times at point-blank range. The autopsy indicates that any of the 10 shots to Carr's head would have been fatal.
OFFICER KILLED-ARKANSAS
Slain Arkansas officer fondly remembered at funeral service
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas police officer who was fatally shot as he sat in his patrol car has been remembered for his integrity, professionalism as well as for his infectious smile and goofy laugh. During a funeral service Thursday, Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr was honored by family, friends and fellow officers. Carr was sitting in his patrol car outside police headquarters Saturday night when a man approached the vehicle and shot him several times at point-blank range. The suspect was shot and killed by two other officers. Brian Carr, Stephen Carr’s uncle, fondly recalled his nephew, saying he was “just the best kid I’ve ever known.”
AP-AK-BENTONVILLE-POLICE SHOOTING
Bentonville police ID officer who shot, killed teen suspect
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The Bentonville Police Department released the name of the officer who shot and killed a 17-year-old suspected of robbery. Officer Joseph Brown is currently on administrative leave pending investigation on the death of Dominick Matt, reported KHBS-TV. According to police, Brown responded to a report of attempted robbery at a gas station, where Matt allegedly brandished a handgun. State police investigators will be presenting their findings to the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney.
AP-US-POLICE-OFFICER-SLAIN-ARKANSAS
Court: Teen charged in officer's death can be tried as adult
NEWPORT, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Court of Appeals says a teenager charged in the 2017 shooting death of a police officer can be tried as an adult. Attorneys for Derrick Heard had sought to move the case to juvenile court, noting that he was 16 years old when he was charged with capital murder for the death of Newport Lt. Patrick Weatherford. The Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a lower court's ruling that keeps the case in adult court. Heard is now 18 and has pleaded not guilty.