Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Yor Anei scored 18 points to lead Oklahoma State to a 61-55 win over the Houston Cougars. Anei scored a layup with less than a minute remaining and later hit two clutch free throws. For the Cowboys, Cameron McGriff had 12 points, and Lindy Waters III and Thomas Dziagwa both added 11 points.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Amber Ramirez hit 7 of 12 3-pointers and scored 21 points and No. 21 Arkansas rolled to a 99-39 win over Northwestern State. Coming off a 50-point win, the 60-point victory was the Razorbacks' largest since winning by 61 three years ago. Erynn Barnum had 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, leading four other players in double figures. The Razorbacks, who have won five straight, shot 54% after a blistering 76.5% in the third quarter. Kira Bonner and Kalen Green had 10 points apiece for Northwestern State, which shot just 20%. The second-half numbers included 1 of 16 from 3-point range and 11 percent (5 of 38) overall.