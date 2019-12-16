Caddo coroner identifies shooting victim

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo Parish coroner identified the name of a man shot to death during a possible domestic disturbance Sunday afternoon as Demarco Green, 24, of Shreveport. Police told KSLA News 12 the man had been shot by his girlfriend.
The coroner reported in a news release that Green was shot in the chest at about 2:30 Sunday afternoon and was taken to Ochsner LSU Health. Green died at 3:12 p.m.
Police said the shooting possibly occurred during a domestic disturbance at Towne Oaks South Apartments in the 7800 block of Youree Drive.
Shreveport police are leading the investigation into the shooting. As of this report, no charges have been filed.
