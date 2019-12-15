Victim named in Friday night fatal car crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish coroner’s office has released the name of the woman who was killed in Friday night’s fatal car accident.
Lauren Christen Davis, 29, of Barksdale Air Force Base, died at East 70th Street and Gilbert Drive a little after 11 p.m.
According to the corners office, Davis at the scene of the crash. An autopsy was ordered through Ochsner LSU Health hospital.
The crash and Davis’s death remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.
