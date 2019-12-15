Texas Tech goes up against Southern Miss

STEPPING UP: Leonard Harper-Baker and Gabe Watson have led the Golden Eagles. Harper-Baker has averaged 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals while Watson has put up 11.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Red Raiders have been led by Kyler Edwards and Davide Moretti, who have combined to score 24.8 points per outing.