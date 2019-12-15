SPD on scene of multi-vehicle wreck on I-20; traffic blocked

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police and fire crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck on Saturday night.
Officers were called just before 6:30 p.m. to westbound Interstate 20 near Spring Street.
According to Shreveport Police Spokeswoman Ofc. Christina Curtis, three vehicles are involved. One is stuck in the roadway.
Police are working to learn more about injuries. Ofc. Curtis said airbags have been deployed.
