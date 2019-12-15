Male suffers life-threatening gunshot wound

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A male is fighting for his life after having been shot in Shreveport.
It happened at 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Youree Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The victim was shot in his upper body, Officer Christina Curtis said.
He has been taken to Ochsners LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment.
The shooting possibly occurred during a domestic disturbance at Towne Oaks South Apartments in the 7800 block of Youree Drive, authorities said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
