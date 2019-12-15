LSU QB Joe Burrow wins Heisman Trophy

LSU QB Joe Burrow wins Heisman Trophy
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (No. 9) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne and Nick Gremillion | December 14, 2019 at 7:52 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 8:15 PM

NEW YORK (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been awarded the Heisman Trophy.

Sportswriters from across the country voted for Burrow over Ohio St. quarterback Justin Fields, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, and Ohio St. defensive end Chase Young.

Although, the consensus for most of the 2019 NCAA football season among both sports fans and members of the sports media has been that Burrow was the only choice for the best college football player.

Burrow has led the Tigers to a 13-0 record and SEC championship this season. He has thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns. Both are LSU and SEC single-season records. He also leads the nation in touchdown passes this season. He has completed 77.9 percent of his passes this year, which is the best in the country as well.

Burrow is the first LSU quarterback to win the Heisman and only the second Tiger to hoist the hardware. Billy Cannon won the award as a running back in 1959.

The 6-foot-4, 216-pound Athens, Ohio native has also won the Maxwell, Davey O’Brien, Walter Camp Player of the Year, and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm awards. He was named the AP College Football Player of the Year, SEC Offensive Player of the Year, AP All-SEC Offensive Player of the Year, and was the MVP of the SEC championship game against Georgia.

