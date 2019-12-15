Cloudy finish to the weekend, storms to start the work week.

Good Sunday Morning! We're waking up to overcast skies this morning with a couple areas experiencing patchy fog. Although today will be cloudy, a warm front today will keep temperatures in the 70s for most areas along and south of I-20. Tomorrow, a cold front will drop our temperatures and bring the threat for severe weather.
This morning, temperatures as you head out the door will be in the 50s under mostly cloudy to overcast skies. This afternoon highs, will reach the mid 70s. Ares further north in the ArkLaTex may only reach the low 60s. Shower chances although low, may come in the form of drizzle or stay fairly light this morning and afternoon.
Tonight, temperatures will hang out in the 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight, showers and non severe storms are possible.
Monday morning into the afternoon, as the cold front sweeps southeast, showers and storms will increase. The latest Storm Prediction Center outlook has a Marginal Risk (1/5) from Claiborne parish, down through the southern most areas of Caddo and Bossier parish and into San Augustine county in east Texas. A slight risk covers the very eastern and southern edges of the ArkLaTex with an Enhanced risk clipping the southern corner of Winn and Natchitoches parish.
Main threats will be for strong damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado or two. Can't rule out the threat for large hail as well. By late afternoon into the early evening, the threat for severe weather will be out of the ArkLaTex and further to our east.
Colder air funnels in behind the front, dropping overnight temperatures into the mid 30s. Tuesday, highs will only climb into the low 50s with overnight lows near freezing and below.
Have a great Sunday!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.