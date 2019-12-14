Suspect arrested; motorist dead after fatal car accident

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -A Shreveport man is behind bars and a motorist is dead following a three-vehicle crash Friday evening.
Shreveport police responded to a fatal car accident just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13 at the intersection of East70th Street and Gilbert Drive.
Police detained 26-year-old Jermey Prentiss at the scene. He was taken to in for sobriety testing and was later arrested. Prentiss is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and vehicular homicide.
According to Cpl. Marcus Hines Jermey Prentiss was traveling at a high speed. While the victim was at a stoplight, Prentiss crashed into the back of the victim’s car causing her to hit a passenger bus. The victim died at the scene.
The passenger bus was carrying the Lone Star Brahmas, who are in town playing the Mudbugs. A Mudbug official tells KSLA none of the players were hurt and their game tonight, Dec. 14 is still on.
No other injuries were reported.
The identity of the victim will be released by officials with the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office.
Prentiss remains jailed at the Shreveport City Jail.
The crash remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.