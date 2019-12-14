Police identify most dangerous places for pedestrians

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police still are investigating a fatal accident Friday morning in which a 71-year-old man was struck by a motor vehicle in the 1900 block of North Market Street.
His is the fourth pedestrian fatality this year in the city.
Several others whom KSLA News 12 found walking along North Market on Friday mentioned how cars traveling at high speeds and reckless driving make walking the road a deathtrap.
“Walking this street during the day is bad enough; but at night, people can’t see you,” Robert Renter said.
Several people in the city consider Jewella Avenue, North Market and Pines Road as the most dangerous places to walk in the city.
Shreveport police say North Market and Highways 1 and 71 are the most common places for pedestrian accidents.
However, they add, the most dangerous places to walk are interstates and state highways. That’s whey pedestrians are prohibited from walking on these roadways.
Shreveport police also advise people to take extra precautions when crossing roadways.
