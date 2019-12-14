Pacioretty scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Stars 3-2

NOTES: Vegas C Cody Eakin (upper body injury), who previously played for the Stars, missed his seventh straight game. … Jonathan Marchessault’s assist on Karlsson’s goal was his 100th career point. … Neither team scored on its two power plays. … Dallas has killed all 12 penalties in the last five games. … Vegas had no penalties Thursday at St. Louis but had allowed at least one power-play goal in the three games before that. … The Stars recognized former players and new Hockey Hall of Famers Sergei Zubov and Guy Carbonneau in a pregame ceremony. With Ed Belfour, Brett Hull, Mike Modano and Joe Nieuwendyk, six players from Dallas’ only Stanley Cup winner in 1999 are now in the hall.